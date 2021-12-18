Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $186.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

