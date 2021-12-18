Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Couchbase.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Shares of Couchbase stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.54. 2,178,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.