Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.51. 1,047,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.62.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

