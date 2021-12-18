Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brady’s earnings. Brady posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brady will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:BRC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.58. 582,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.25. Brady has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Brady by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,130,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,868 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Brady by 54.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 16.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

