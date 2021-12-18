Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $172.98 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.45 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

