TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $651.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $666.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $624.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $564.56. The company has a market capitalization of $256.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.42.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

