Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 129 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Medtronic by 86.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,616,000 after buying an additional 1,621,503 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $100.63 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $100.26 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.