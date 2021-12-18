GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 5,785 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

NYSE:UNH opened at $487.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $451.31 and a 200 day moving average of $424.30. The company has a market capitalization of $458.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $496.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

