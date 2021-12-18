Archer Investment Corp Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Archer Investment Corp cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.36.

NYSE FDX traded up $11.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.32. 10,117,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,918. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.60 and its 200-day moving average is $262.51. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

