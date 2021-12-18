Q3 Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Q3 Asset Management raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $26,713,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 252,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $195,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. New Street Research upped their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $932.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.80, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,030.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $809.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

