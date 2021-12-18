TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,119 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,042,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

