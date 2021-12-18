Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 45,834 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,483,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SONY opened at $121.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.97. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

