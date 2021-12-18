Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 556,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,829.3 days.

OTCMKTS:OTSKF remained flat at $$35.34 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

