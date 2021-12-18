Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Up 31.2% in November

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the November 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Oracle Co. Japan stock remained flat at $$92.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600. Oracle Co. Japan has a twelve month low of $87.69 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.00.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Oracle Co. Japan from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

