Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Boosted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $620.27 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.69 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.20. The company has a market cap of $175.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

