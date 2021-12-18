Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,198 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

