Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $828.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will announce $828.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $851.01 million and the lowest is $801.09 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $635.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $60.07. 1,529,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,990. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.05.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

