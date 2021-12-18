Zacks: Analysts Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $702.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will report $702.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $708.00 million and the lowest is $693.80 million. ITT reported sales of $708.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,684 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ITT by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,054 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,227,000 after acquiring an additional 625,604 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,883,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ITT by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,435 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.78. The company had a trading volume of 746,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,788. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a twelve month low of $74.46 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

