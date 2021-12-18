Alchemix Achieves Market Capitalization of $175.19 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $175.19 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for about $194.92 or 0.00415610 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00041433 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007271 BTC.

ALCX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,117,344 coins and its circulating supply is 898,763 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

