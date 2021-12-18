Deborah L. Dyson Sells 2,000 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.71. The stock has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $241.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

