Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 84.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,991 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,973,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,876,721,000 after buying an additional 32,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,559,000 after buying an additional 153,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $337.40 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.69. The company has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.