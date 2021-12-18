Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 18,137 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $78,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank raised its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $259,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 25.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 33.3% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

NYSE:CAT opened at $201.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.11 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

