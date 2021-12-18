RDA Financial Network Purchases 5,216 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.