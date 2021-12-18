CashHand Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $433.00 (CHND)

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One CashHand coin can now be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. CashHand has a market capitalization of $86,114.44 and approximately $433.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CashHand has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CashHand alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00031720 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000619 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 68.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About CashHand

CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,426,664 coins and its circulating supply is 1,465,453 coins. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info . CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CashHand

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHNDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.