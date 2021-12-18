Short Interest in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Expands By 33.2%

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TRxADE HEALTH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 17,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,305. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth $613,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

