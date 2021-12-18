TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the November 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of RNAZ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 30,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,257. TransCode Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

