The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,075.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKGFF. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Berkeley Group from 4,460.00 to 4,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Berkeley Group from 5,400.00 to 5,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Investec started coverage on The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFF traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.50. 114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $67.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

