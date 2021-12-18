Micromines Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $73,793.14 and $1.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Micromines coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.32 or 0.08343908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00077465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,935.45 or 1.00074912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00050430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Micromines Coin Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines

Buying and Selling Micromines

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

