Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to report $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ USCB traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.28. 106,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Century Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth $4,575,000.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

