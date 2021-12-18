Harvest Finance (FARM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.57 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $90.34 or 0.00192703 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $59.09 million and $12.57 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012967 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001149 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 90.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 676,487 coins and its circulating supply is 654,010 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

