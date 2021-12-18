Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 543 shares of company stock worth $298,240 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $14.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $634.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,066,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,043. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $261.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $553.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.79. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

