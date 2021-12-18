Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND opened at $109.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.74. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $108.54 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

