TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,904.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,768.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

