Fountainhead AM LLC Acquires 29,341 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,341 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

