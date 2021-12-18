Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $135,601,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $128,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.27 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.08.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

