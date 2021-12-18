Busey Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 683.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $251.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

