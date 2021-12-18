KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Update

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE KKR traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,717. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,816,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,594,000 after purchasing an additional 135,394 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 11,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,818,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

