BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Update

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $7,850,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $783,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $3,918,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,496,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,416. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of -1.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 39.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

