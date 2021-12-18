Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $5.98 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 39.7% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 193,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,616,000 after buying an additional 54,958 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,116,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,224,000 after buying an additional 53,998 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 17.6% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $113.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

