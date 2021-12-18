Analysts Anticipate Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) to report sales of $132.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.85 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Udemy will report full-year sales of $512.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.06 million to $513.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $628.87 million, with estimates ranging from $621.42 million to $636.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UDMY shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Udemy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,305,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,891. Udemy has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

