Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) will report sales of $7.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $23.80 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $49.76 million, with estimates ranging from $47.66 million to $51.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navitas Semiconductor.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVTS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NASDAQ:NVTS traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $15.02. 6,556,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,580. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

