Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 36 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amundi bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 588.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,892.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2,735.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.