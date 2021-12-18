Sigma Planning Corp Has $21.07 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,892.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,735.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

