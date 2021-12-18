Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 255.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,566,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.19. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.