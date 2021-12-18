Brokerages Expect Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Butterfly Network’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Butterfly Network will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Butterfly Network.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BFLY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

BFLY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.28. 12,614,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,238. Butterfly Network has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

