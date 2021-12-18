Analysts Expect Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avalo Therapeutics.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:AVTX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,806. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

