Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

VRT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.95. 3,752,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,807. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.04%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,437,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,105,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,069,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,370.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,431 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

