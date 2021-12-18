Analysts Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to announce $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,219,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,687. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.72 and its 200-day moving average is $105.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

