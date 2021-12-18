Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 604 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 78,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 312,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 55,366 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price target on Ferguson from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,717.25.

FERG opened at $166.23 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $171.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.03.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.665 per share. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

