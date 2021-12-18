Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the November 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 76,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,119. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

